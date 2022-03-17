Send Out the Clowns

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made clear that the age of politics-as-entertainment is coming rapidly to a close.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Russian invasion of Ukraine is not the cause of the political realignment currently under way in both Europe and the United States, but it has accelerated some aspects of that realignment and laid bare others.

Of course, there are winners and losers.

One of the winners, from a cynically political point of view, is Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Six months ago, he was the not-especially impressive leader of a troubled and corrupt government; today, he is positively Churchillian. You never know what people really have in them until the bombs start falling. If the Russians are successful in murdering him, as …