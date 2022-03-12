Should Batman Be Dark or Fun?

I ask a movie to make me feel something, and The Batman had me genuinely rattled.

After all these years, there have still been only two genuinely great Batman movies: Batman Begins (2005), the defining superhero movie of this century; and The Lego Batman Movie (2017), one of the funniest movies of this century.

The Dark Knight? The last two-thirds are great, but it suffers from a slow start. Sorry, but the Joker’s bank robbery is dumb. He won’t get far in his yellow bus, nor is killing all of his accomplices a great tactic. Also, the early Harvey Dent scene in the courtroom is silly.

Matt Reeves’s The Batman doesn’t rise to the level of the last …