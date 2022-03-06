Stalin’s ‘Winter War’ of 1939–40 Offers Hope to Ukrainians

Finns met Stalin’s invading forces with fierce resistance, aided by neighbors, and humiliated the dictator, who expected quick victory.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he news from Ukraine is bad and likely to get worse. Experts say that Russia could simply decide to conquer its neighbor by inflicting untold civilian casualties. There is also a danger that the conflict will spread to neighboring countries such as Moldova or that there will be a confrontation with NATO.

But there is one scenario short of an overthrow of Vladimir Putin that isn’t as grim. Jet fighters from Poland and other NATO countries could be handed over to Ukrainian pilots and force Russia into a military quagmire as deepening Western sanctions strangle its economy. A similar situation forced …