Supply Shocks Are Not Inflation

As gas prices soar, we must keep in mind that inflation is caused by monetary factors, not supply constraints.

Gas prices are spiking due to Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. President Biden announced a ban on importing Russian oil, which accounts for 3 percent of U.S. oil consumption and will further increase gas prices. Some commentators are blaming the latest jump in gas prices on inflation. But that is a mistake. The price increases at the gas pump now are driven by a supply shock, and supply shocks are most definitely not inflation, whether due to broken pipelines, regulatory restrictions, or wars.

