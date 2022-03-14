Supreme Court Should Uphold Natural Rights over Fourth Circuit’s Gun-Control Clichés

The Court has signaled an interest in taking up a challenge to Maryland’s ban on common semiautomatic rifles.

In the decade-plus since the Supreme Court decided D.C. v. Heller, in which the Court vindicated our Constitution's protection of the individual right to keep and bear arms, many lower courts have tried desperately to avoid that decision's clear meaning.

Perhaps the most extreme example of this avoidance is in the Fourth Circuit (the federal appellate court covering Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia). There, our Founders’ and Framers’ respect for our natural rights gives way to gun-control ideology, demonizing so-called “assault weapons” and banning them as “weapons of war.”

In an affront to the people’s self-defense rights, the …