Ted Cruz: Republicans Will Use ‘Host of Tools’ to Kill Biden’s Iran Deal

The senator says in an interview that Biden’s Iran deal enables the murder of Americans.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he forthcoming agreement to bring the U.S. back into the Iran nuclear deal will “to a metaphysical certainty” grant Tehran billions of dollars that “will be used to carry out the murder of Americans,” Senator Ted Cruz told National Review, while pledging that congressional Republicans will employ a range of options meant to quash it.

“I think we could see a host of tools employed by multiple senators to stop this deal,” Cruz said in an interview Wednesday. “We still don’t know the specifics of the deal, but everything we hear keeps getting worse and worse by the day. At this …