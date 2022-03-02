NR PLUS Regulatory Policy

Testing Our Patience

By
President Joe Biden delivers an update on the administration’s coronavirus response and the vaccination program during remarks at the White House in Washington, D.C., October 14, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)
The Biden administration has maintained tight control over Covid treatments, tests, and information instead of trusting the American people.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A few days ago, a large, plain manila envelope arrived at my home. It was unmarked except for a mailing label headlined “USPS Connect.” I didn’t remember ordering anything, and the Topeka, Kan., return address was unfamiliar.

I ripped open the envelope and out tumbled two Covid-19 rapid antigen tests but no explanatory materials. After a few seconds, it hit me. These were the tests I had ordered online from the government five weeks earlier after President Biden promised every American household could order up to four free at-home tests.

The tests’ arrival epitomized the Biden administration’s shambolic pandemic response. When Biden

Joel Zinberg is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the director of Paragon Health Institute’s Public Health and American Well-being Initiative, and an associate clinical professor of surgery at the Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He was general counsel and a senior economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 2017 to 2019.

