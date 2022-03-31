The Abortion Vote That Could Haunt Democrats in November

Democratic senators are unprepared to defend their support for a bill that would strike down popular state parental-consent laws.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P arental rights have become a major flashpoint in American politics. Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s statement that “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” cost him dearly in last year’s Virginia gubernatorial race. But Senate Democrats don’t seem to have learned much of a lesson from McAuliffe’s mistake: They recently voted — almost unanimously — in favor a bill that would strike down laws requiring parental consent or parental notification before a minor has an abortion. And that vote could haunt Democratic candidates in November.

Take, for example, the case of Arizona Democratic senator Mark Kelly, who is …