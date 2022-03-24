NR PLUS Sports

The Absurd Attempt to Defend Lia Thomas’s Competing as a Woman

Texas swimmers Erica Sullivan and Evie Pfeifer embrace as 500 freestyle winner Lia Thomas walks past during the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga., March 17, 2022. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
A Washington Post columnist ridiculously argues that we shouldn’t care about Lia Thomas competing as female because sports aren’t about competition anyway.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W riting in last Thursday’s Washington Post, Sally Jenkins poses several questions regarding the nature of college athletics, the purpose of the NCAA, and the role of competition in collegiate sports — all in the context of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. But what Jenkins is really doing is ignoring the essential element of sport: competition — specifically, fair competition. Removing fair competition from the debate and making it about “becomingness” obscures the inherent biological advantage of transgender women, because admitting to unfair competition means drawing the conclusion that transgender women are not women, and revealing that the whole progressive argument for

Jenna Stocker is the managing editor of Thinking Minnesota and a freelance writer. She holds a degree in accounting from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, where she also swam long-distance freestyle for the school’s varsity swimming and diving team. She also spent time as a researcher at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C.

