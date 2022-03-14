The Appropriate U.S. Response to Trudeau’s Financial Overreach

A House bill to protect cryptocurrencies is the right way to prevent our government from controlling how we use our money.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T o strike at the coalition of truck drivers demonstrating against his government’s vaccine mandates, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau ordered financial institutions to search customer records and sanction both the protesters and those who had given financial support to them. Banks investigated the accounts of anyone identified by the government as being a participant or a donor and froze them, all without warrants or court approval. This was a manifestation of expanding state power, which would have been unimaginable just a couple of years ago in a democracy.

Trudeau’s move to cut off the truckers’ money, aided and abetted by the …