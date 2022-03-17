The Benefits of Donald Trump Running Again

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M ost conservatives who would prefer to see a different Republican presidential nominee in 2024 are hoping and praying that Donald Trump makes things easier for his party by simply choosing not to run again. But there would be a number of benefits to his making another presidential bid — as long as he loses the Republican primary.
Earlier this week, Charles Cooke made the case that there are plenty of viable, fighting, conservative candidates whom the party could nominate in 2024, so there would be no reason to risk another Republican defeat by renominating Trump. Thus, I will refrain from restating …
Something to Consider
