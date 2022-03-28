The Biden Administration Declares War on Charter Schools

Biden’s Department of Education is using obscure bureaucratic rulemaking to kill the federal charter-school program without having to explain why.

he decades-long honeymoon between Democrats and charter schools was too good to last.

Starting in the Reinventing Government era, Democrats like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama praised public charter schools for their innovations. Many “No Excuses” charters, in particular, succeed in teaching low-income African-American and Hispanic children when many traditional public schools fail, as decades of research demonstrates.

Even traditional liberal Hillary Clinton got boos from a National Education Association audience during the 2016 presidential campaign when she made positive remarks about charter schools, even while criticizing for-profit schools of all kinds. (A few charters are managed by businesses.) With this and …