The Candidates Who Can’t Afford to Lose in 2022

These candidates are probably finished in politics if they lose this year.

Losing an election is almost never good news for the losing candidate, but some losses are costlier than others. Politicians on the way up can sometimes use a high-profile loss to build their brand or to learn important lessons. Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton all survived early-career defeats. Veteran officeholders occasionally come back stronger after some enforced time in the wilderness. And what look like career-enders aren't always necessarily so: Richard Nixon won the presidency six years after he vowed that his loss in the 1962 California governor's race, on the heels of losing the 1960 election, …