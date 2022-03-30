NR PLUS Elections

The Candidates Who Can’t Afford to Lose in 2022

From left: Stacey Abrams speaks to the media during the Georgia Senate runoff election in 2021; Beto O’Rourke during a 2019 presidential campaign debate; Eric Greitens in a campaign image. (Elijah Nouvelage, Shannon Stapleton/Reuters; Greitens campaign image via Facebook)
These candidates are probably finished in politics if they lose this year.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L osing an election is almost never good news for the losing candidate, but some losses are costlier than others. Politicians on the way up can sometimes use a high-profile loss to build their brand or to learn important lessons. Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton all survived early-career defeats. Veteran officeholders occasionally come back stronger after some enforced time in the wilderness. And what look like career-enders aren’t always necessarily so: Richard Nixon won the presidency six years after he vowed that his loss in the 1962 California governor’s race, on the heels of losing the 1960 election,

