The Democrats’ ‘Anti-Lynching’ Bill Wasn’t Really about Lynching

Congressional Democrats invoked the horror of lynching, which is already against federal law and illegal in every state, to pass a worrying extension of hate-crime laws.

In every state in the Union, it is a crime with severe punishment to engage in lynching. It should be. Lynching is a horrific crime and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Notably, it is difficult to get data for lynchings past 1968 because they have not, thankfully, been a significant crime over the last half century. Texas witnessed one of the worst in recent memory – the brutal 1998 dragging death of James Byrd in Jasper, Texas, for which two of his murderers were rightly put to death, and another sentenced to life in prison.

I voted …