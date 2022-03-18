The Democrats Are Building Themselves a Suicide Machine

The party has gone along with the American media in advancing a bizarro-world ideology that few support.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Democrats are in political trouble, and the media bear much of the blame.

This is not because the media have ceased to be horribly biased in the Democrats’ favor. They remain that, and hopelessly so. Rather, it’s because the media have become more crazy, more self-confident, and less respected than ever, and because this shift has rendered their bias less useful than it once was.

For reasons that remain alien to me, almost the entirety of the American press — as well as much of academia and the entertainment industry — has spent the last five years assiduously adopting an exceptionally …