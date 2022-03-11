The Diminishing Returns of the Democrats’ Lies

The party’s blatant falsehoods can distract voters from the mess over which it presides for only so long.

Forced into a state of panic by a series of cataclysmic polls, the Democratic Party has entered a new phase in its attempt to turn around its waning fortunes: lying directly — and unashamedly — to your face. To paraphrase Elena Gorokhova, "You know they are lying, they know they are lying, they know you know they are lying, you know they know you know they are lying, but they are still lying."

About what? About everything, that’s what. They’re lying about inflation — which first wasn’t going to happen at all, which then wasn’t going to happen for very long, …