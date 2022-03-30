Our deep-fake presidency is about to get the best of us.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A lmost a decade ago, Clint Eastwood got up on stage at the Republican National Convention and spoke to an empty chair. Eastwood explained to the audience that the president was sitting in the empty chair. And then he addressed himself to the empty chair. It was weird. “So, so, Mr. President, how do you, how do you handle, how do you handle promises that you’ve made when you were running for election,” he said, and added, “and how do you handle, how do you handle it?”

I found the whole thing baffling. But some people, I’m told, really liked the speech. …