The Enduring Logic of The Wealth of Nations

If we want mass flourishing, government should be an umpire, not a coach — leave protectionism behind.

Editor’s note: The following is adapted from chapter 4 of The Wall and the Bridge, by Glenn Hubbard, with permission from Yale University Press. All rights reserved.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ren Cass is an earnest and smart contributor to the discourse on offering opportunity for workers in depressed industries and places. Cass carries none of the bombastic demagoguery of some political opponents of openness. Indeed, his book The Once and Future Worker offers an interesting diagnosis of the larger social and economic problems driving structural change and populist protests. He also offers policy ideas for training and reskilling workers, while supporting low-wage work.

But — …