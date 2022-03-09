The ESG Backlash

The woke investment trend is sparking a backlash that its proponents likely didn't expect.

The movement for environment, social, and governance (ESG) investing, after several years of headline-grabbing growth, is about to hit a wall of resistance. Conservatives have come to see this collection of business trends, most often encountered at corporate conferences and investing seminars, as yet another "woke" assault on mainstream society. Their growing opposition to ESG will likely chill industry enthusiasm and curtail the growth confidently predicted by many of its advocates.

The cultural and intellectual pushback has been brewing for some time — New York Times columnist Ross Douthat wrote about “woke capital” in 2018 — but hit critical mass last …