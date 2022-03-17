The European Parliament Unjustly Targets Poland

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P oland-bashing is undoubtedly among the European Parliament’s favorite preoccupations. Over the last years, this chamber has passed about 40 resolutions criticizing the Polish government. The most recent was particularly pernicious. It demanded that the EU punish Poland financially for the government’s alleged encroachment against the rule of law. The parliament called for what its vice president, German MEP Katarina Barley, had once approvingly referred to as starving Poland financially (finanziell aushungern). The resolution was all the more disgraceful in that the call for Aushungerung came at the moment when 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have come to Poland and more …
As Poland opens its doors to Ukrainian refugees, European politicians baselessly vote to punish it for supposed violations of the ‘rule of law.’
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Yes, If America Is Ever Invaded, You Must Take Up Arms and Fight
When asked whether they’d flee or fight an invading force, far too many Millennials and Gen-Zers give the wrong answer.
No to Trump in 2024
The GOP does not lack for better options. So why should we put ourselves through all that again?
If You Want to Constrain Putin, Do the Obvious
Stop making economic concessions to Russia, ratchet up sanctions, and bolster U.S. defense capabilities.
Early Signs That Russia Has Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew in Ukraine
Russia's got 170,000 troops, tons of armor, artillery, warplanes, and missiles. But right now, 44 million Ukrainians hate their guts and want to kill them.
Are We at War?
That question is not ours to answer but Vladimir Putin’s — and we should be damn sure we’re ready for whatever he decides.
Sam Elliott Abides
In defense of the iconic actor and honorary film critic.
The Latest
Our Children and the Okie Camp
A story of Dust Bowl education offers lessons for parents today.
Biden’s Low-Energy Policy
The long-term danger in the president’s antipathy to fossil fuels.
Maneater vs. Slug-Fancier
Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas torments him sexually in the provocative thriller Deep Water.
Exclusive: Poll Finds Soaring Support for School Choice
A new survey finds that seven in ten Democrats now back education freedom.
Biden to Discuss War in Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday
The call comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as reports that Russia requested military aid from China.
White House Covid Czar Jeff Zients to Step Down as Administration Shifts Away from Crisis Footing
Zients will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.