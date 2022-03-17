The European Parliament Unjustly Targets Poland

As Poland opens its doors to Ukrainian refugees, European politicians baselessly vote to punish it for supposed violations of the ‘rule of law.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P oland-bashing is undoubtedly among the European Parliament’s favorite preoccupations. Over the last years, this chamber has passed about 40 resolutions criticizing the Polish government. The most recent was particularly pernicious. It demanded that the EU punish Poland financially for the government’s alleged encroachment against the rule of law. The parliament called for what its vice president, German MEP Katarina Barley, had once approvingly referred to as starving Poland financially (finanziell aushungern). The resolution was all the more disgraceful in that the call for Aushungerung came at the moment when 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have come to Poland and more …