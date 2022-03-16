The Extraordinary Vapidity of Kamala Harris

In Harris’s hands, the nonsensical bromide becomes an art form unto itself.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s if to put to rest forever all of those ticklish inquiries about Providence, the grave and trying moment in which we now find ourselves has brought with it a hero capable of rivaling any other. Her name is Vice President Kamala Harris, and she is to the nugatory platitude what Michelangelo was to the marble block: All challengers flee before her, all pretenders quit their thrones at the mere mention of her name. Listen carefully and one can hear the desperation as the most accomplished rattlebrains in America issue condign sighs of dismay. How talented is Harris? Talented enough …