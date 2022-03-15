NR PLUS World

The False Narrative of Israeli Neutrality in Russia’s Ukraine Invasion

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and Government Secretary Shalom Shlomo attend a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, February 27, 2022. (Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters)
The nation is not ‘sitting on the fence,’ but is playing an important mediating role. 

Jerusalem — “We condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid said this week, during an official visit to Romania. “[The invasion] has no justification, and we call on Russia to stop the shooting and the attacks and solve the problems around the negotiating table.”

Additionally, Lapid said, “Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other western countries.”

But Israel’s prime minister, Naftali Bennett, has been a bit vaguer in his messaging. He’s spoken about “solidarity with the people of Ukraine” and is careful not to mention Russia when he

