The FTC’s Innovation Obstructionism

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is using its administrative tribunal to block mergers with dubious justification. For years, the agency has been pushing the limits of its enforcement powers and exerting undue authority over private businesses.

One of the most potent and controversial tools at the agency’s disposal is its in-house court, a forum in which the FTC plays the role of judge, jury, and prosecutor. The commission has been using these administrative-review proceedings as a strategic tool to invalidate legitimate business transactions and effectuate a more invasive enforcement regime. Take the case of Illumina and its acquisition of Grail in …