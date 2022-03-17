The Great Unmasking — of Patrons and Fake Altruists Alike

Plus, London’s Tate has a problem on its hands: Who can drink fine wine against a backdrop of painted slaves?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C ovid, the Ukraine war, and race are huge topics unfolding in three stories in this week’s art world.

Collapsing and decomposing with each passing instant is the Chinese coronavirus mass hysteria and hypnosis. Children are back in school, their elders still abusing them with needless mask mandates that throttle learning and social development, but at least they’re in the classroom, discovering that race explains everything and men can get pregnant. Fifty million children, mostly poor and working class, were tossed from school for months, getting inferior online learning in return, and the virus doesn’t even affect them.

Our two-year vacation from reality …