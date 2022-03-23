The Iran Deal Already Was a Strategic Failure — Now It’s a Political One

Given a new wave of bipartisan hesitancy, the Biden administration has changed its tone on these negotiations.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or those following the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, the Biden administration’s negotiations have been a feat of concession and weakness. The deal on the table, which is being packaged as a return to the (also weak) 2015 JCPOA, is actually much weaker; it gives Iran a legitimate, quicker path to a nuclear weapon and frees up billions in sanctions relief. Until quite recently, this shameful capitulation of a deal has evaded the scathing headlines it deserves. But now, as the most shocking details come to light, the Biden administration will have to answer for its strategic failure and suffer …