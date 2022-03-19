The Man Who Came Home from War to Do Good Things

In memory of George Rumore, a Marine and a man for others

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I first met George Rumore at a weekly fastpitch-softball-skills clinic that he held in one of the many warehouses whose interiors were bisected by large nets that formed hitting or pitching lanes. Our oldest daughter had shown some skill in the sport during my tour in San Diego, and these types of sports clinics had increasingly dominated our family life during the offseason, even as the sport itself consumed our weekends during the months from March until November. But this weekly clinic was important. A friend of mine, a fellow softball dad who had more experience in the Northern Virginia …