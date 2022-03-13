The Manhattan DA’s Bonkers Trump Probe Is What Justice Scalia Predicted

This investigation ran wild when the prosecutors grew fixated on their target.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg has effectively pulled the plug on a state criminal prosecution of Donald Trump and/or his family over the Trump Organization's business and taxes. While Bragg has not formally shut the door, and Trump's legal woes are far from over, it seems that New York will get no closer than the small-beer indictment of former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg over the tax reporting of perks.

Whatever you think of Trump as a political figure, that is a good thing. Political opponents bringing criminal charges against a former president is a dramatic step that has …