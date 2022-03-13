NR PLUS Law & the Courts

The Manhattan DA’s Bonkers Trump Probe Is What Justice Scalia Predicted

By
Right: Then-President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., November 26, 2019. Left: Then-Democratic candidate for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks to the press in New York, N.Y., November 2, 2021. (Yuri Gripas, Mike Segar/Reuters)
This investigation ran wild when the prosecutors grew fixated on their target.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M anhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg has effectively pulled the plug on a state criminal prosecution of Donald Trump and/or his family over the Trump Organization’s business and taxes. While Bragg has not formally shut the door, and Trump’s legal woes are far from over, it seems that New York will get no closer than the small-beer indictment of former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg over the tax reporting of perks.

Whatever you think of Trump as a political figure, that is a good thing. Political opponents bringing criminal charges against a former president is a dramatic step that has

