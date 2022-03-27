The Model English Butler Goes Native

Sid Fleischman’s delectable tale By the Great Horn Spoon! shouldn’t be missed.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y ears ago, I tried to read The Code of the Woosters, and made it as far as the antiques shop before giving up the thing owing to intense second-hand embarrassment. A few years and a strong recommendation later, I’ve now finished nearly six P. G. Wodehouse novels with immense enjoyment. This Wodehousian immersion primed me for stories containing amusing English butlers, and I was delighted to find the near-equal of Jeeves in Sid Fleischman’s rollicking tale By the Great Horn Spoon!

Praiseworthy (and he truly lives up to the name) is a marvel. Tasked with guarding and guiding his young ward, …