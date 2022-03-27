NR PLUS Books

The Model English Butler Goes Native

By
A scene from the California Gold Rush. (PHOTOS.com/Getty Images)
Sid Fleischman’s delectable tale By the Great Horn Spoon! shouldn’t be missed.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y ears ago, I tried to read The Code of the Woosters, and made it as far as the antiques shop before giving up the thing owing to intense second-hand embarrassment. A few years and a strong recommendation later, I’ve now finished nearly six P. G. Wodehouse novels with immense enjoyment. This Wodehousian immersion primed me for stories containing amusing English butlers, and I was delighted to find the near-equal of Jeeves in Sid Fleischman’s rollicking tale By the Great Horn Spoon!

Praiseworthy (and he truly lives up to the name) is a marvel. Tasked with guarding and guiding his young ward,

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Sarah Schutte is the podcast manager for National Review and an associate editor for National Review magazine. Originally from Dayton, Ohio, she is a children's literature aficionado and Mendelssohn 4 enthusiast.

Recommended

The Latest