NR PLUS White House

The Only Thing Joe Biden Doesn’t Want Made in America Is Energy

By
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2022. (Jabin Botsford/Pool via Reuters)
Look on the bright side: The president is so unpopular that Congress is unlikely to pass any of his green-energy policies.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n his State of the Union address, among a list of moonshots — curing cancer, stopping drug addiction, and so on — President Joe Biden asked Congress to resuscitate his “environmental justice” agenda, arguing that it is the best way to fight rising energy prices and create jobs.

This isn’t merely fantastical, but suicidal. Even if Americans were willing to retrofit society to accommodate hundreds of thousands of windmills and millions of solar panels, even if we could afford the tens of trillions of dollars necessary to implement such a plan, it would basically end U.S. economic superiority.

And sometimes it seems

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest