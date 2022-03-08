The Private Sector Succumbs to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Pressure from the Biden administration, regulators, activists, and younger employees is pushing private industry to emulate universities in adopting DEI.

Private businesses are under intense pressure from the government and activists to allocate employment and promotion opportunities to members of so-called marginalized communities. It's not surprising that they are caving.

The Biden administration set the tone last year by announcing a whole-of-government initiative to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), including an executive order, a government-wide strategic plan, and numerous provisions in the Build Back Better legislation. When the opportunity arose for a Supreme Court nomination, Biden limited his choice by race and gender, requirements that would be unlawful in the private sector. The administration also implemented a so-called loan-forgiveness program …