NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E namored though English-speakers are of Anglo-American heroics, the 20th century’s European wars can be viewed through another lens: contests between the German and Russian peoples for continental supremacy. In the aftermath of the Second World War, the United States provided the bulwark against Russian domination, shielding West Germany from the threat to the east and allowing it to flourish economically. In the present century, a re-united, hubristic Germany has chosen to ignore or downplay the risk posed by Russia centering its policy toward Moscow on the energy trade. As part of its Energiewende, Germany is weaning itself off domestic coal …
The Problem of Economic Dependence
What’s true with Russia, will be true for China, too.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Nikole Hannah-Jones Responds to Our 1619 and Slavery Issue
She reacted with a lot of sneering and ad hominem argumentation and nothing of substance.
Maskless Super Bowl Marks Our Return to Normalcy
This collective moment was a warning to the Covid regime that its strictures won’t stand much longer.
Early Signs That Russia Has Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew in Ukraine
Russia's got 170,000 troops, tons of armor, artillery, warplanes, and missiles. But right now, 44 million Ukrainians hate their guts and want to kill them.
Trevor Noah Is a Moral Disgrace
As Noam Blum has discovered, Trevor Noah is attacking Joe Rogan for something he did himself — and for which Rogan defended him.
Bloodshed in Ukraine: Hundreds of Casualties Reported as Nationwide Russian Assault Continues
'We are issuing arms to all those capable of defending our sovereignty,' Zelensky said during a televised address from Kyiv.
The Workers’ Revolution Is Here, and the Left Hates It
With the truckers’ protest, Trudeau’s government has maneuvered itself into a class conflict that could rapidly get out of control.
The Latest
Say No to a No-Fly Zone
Enforcement would necessarily involve direct military confrontation with Russia and might not even meaningfully change the operational situation in Ukraine.
The Trans Movement Is Failing Where the Gay-Rights Movement Succeeded
By abandoning the libertarian ‘live and let live’ approach, transgender activists are alienating Americans.
Android Memories, Human Loss
Following in the footsteps of A.I. and Ex Machina, the affecting new movie After Yang uses an android to explore human questions.
A Tale of Two House Museums in Paris
The Gustave Moreau Museum is a feast of eccentricity; the Nissim de Camondo needs to work on visitor experience.
How Indiana Republicans Squandered Their Education-Reform Opportunity
The Hoosier State GOP was unprepared and unwilling to take advantage of a historic moment. Here’s what we can learn from its mistakes.
Collateral Damage from the Economic Bomb
We’d better get realistic about the limits of our own economic weapons — and about our vulnerability to the economic weapons we may be hit with in the future.