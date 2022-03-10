The Problem of Economic Dependence

What’s true with Russia, will be true for China, too.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E namored though English-speakers are of Anglo-American heroics, the 20th century’s European wars can be viewed through another lens: contests between the German and Russian peoples for continental supremacy. In the aftermath of the Second World War, the United States provided the bulwark against Russian domination, shielding West Germany from the threat to the east and allowing it to flourish economically. In the present century, a re-united, hubristic Germany has chosen to ignore or downplay the risk posed by Russia centering its policy toward Moscow on the energy trade. As part of its Energiewende, Germany is weaning itself off domestic coal …