The Problems with a Department of Justice ‘No-Fly’ List for Misbehaving Airline Passengers

Dangerous and belligerent behavior on planes is unacceptable. But having DOJ unilaterally creating a new list of ‘unruly’ passengers threatens due process.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001, the U.S. government created a “no-fly” list to ensure that those seeking to cause chaos and terror in our skies couldn’t replicate the attacks that happened on that horrific day. Today, the Biden administration is considering a new no-fly list — but one with potentially sobering implications for ordinary Americans.

In the wake of a long pandemic year with increased violent and unruly incidents on airplanes around the country, the CEO of Delta Airlines Ed Bastian recently called for a new federal no-fly list for passengers behaving badly on commercial airlines.

This gave me …