The Real Jack Kerouac

He was a touchstone of the Beat generation. But conservatives should not dismiss him so readily.

Should conservatives take time to reflect on the life and work of Jack Kerouac on the centennial of his birth?

Kerouac, who was born in Lowell, Mass., on March 12, 1922, and whose troubled life ended on October 21, 1969, may be a canonical American writer with fans around the world. But he was a leading figure in the Beat literary movement, which exalted drugs, lewdness, hedonism, rootlessness, and rebellion against what it saw as the traditionalism and conformity of a hidebound mid-century America. Kerouac was a close friend of Beat poet Allen Ginsberg, who proudly proclaimed, in his poem “In …