The Return of Stagflation

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine could send the U.S. economy into a worrying combination of ever-higher inflation and stagnating output.

In his State of the Union address, President Biden belatedly recognized that the country had an inflation problem, although he was very careful not to assume any blame for that problem. He has done so at the very time that the Russia–Ukraine crisis and the start of an interest-rate-hiking cycle make it all too likely that the real problem the country will soon be facing will be one of stagflation, which is the painful combination of high inflation and stagnating output.

After spending much of last year assuring us that inflation’s resurgence was …