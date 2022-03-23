NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N obody likes being the subject of a hustle. Not least George D. O’Neill Jr., who details in a piece for the American Conservative his unpleasant experience of walking into what he understood to be a clandestine meeting of anti-establishment donors and political actors, only for it to be led by Matt Schlapp, best known for his role in organizing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). “A head-fake to convince donors who are unwilling to support the Swamp to give money to a Swamp organization disguised as an anti-Swamp organization” is how O’Neill characterized this meeting. He’s not wrong.
The Self-Servitude That Plagues National Conservatism
Much of the national-conservative movement seems to be more about angling for power than about genuine, good-faith disagreement.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
If You Want to Constrain Putin, Do the Obvious
Stop making economic concessions to Russia, ratchet up sanctions, and bolster U.S. defense capabilities.
Senator Hawley’s Disingenuous Attack against Judge Jackson’s Record on Child Pornography
He distorts her record on ‘sex offenders.’
Early Signs That Russia Has Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew in Ukraine
Russia's got 170,000 troops, tons of armor, artillery, warplanes, and missiles. But right now, 44 million Ukrainians hate their guts and want to kill them.
No to Trump in 2024
The GOP does not lack for better options. So why should we put ourselves through all that again?
Bloodshed in Ukraine: Hundreds of Casualties Reported as Nationwide Russian Assault Continues
'We are issuing arms to all those capable of defending our sovereignty,' Zelensky said during a televised address from Kyiv.
Sam Elliott Abides
In defense of the iconic actor and honorary film critic.
The Latest
Ava DuVernay’s One Perfect Shot at Propaganda
Tokenism and demagoguery — but no filmmaking art — in the cable series One Perfect Shot.
In Ukraine, We Need Off-Ramps, Not More Escalation
The U.S. should spend a little more time and energy devising potential off-ramps and less on dreaming up ways to fuel a war that serves nobody’s interests.
Parents Describe How Covid-Masking Caused 'Heartbreaking' Learning Loss in Speech-Delayed Children
Mask mandates are on their way out, but the damage they caused may last years, parents told NR.
Making Prescription Drugs Expensive Again
As Biden supplants consumer experience with bureaucratic edicts, expect drug prices to rise.
Justice Scalia Won
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearing showed how Scalia won the argument over the Constitution.
There’s Only One Maddy Kearns
Please support her brave and valuable work.