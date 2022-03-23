The Self-Servitude That Plagues National Conservatism

Much of the national-conservative movement seems to be more about angling for power than about genuine, good-faith disagreement.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N obody likes being the subject of a hustle. Not least George D. O’Neill Jr., who details in a piece for the American Conservative his unpleasant experience of walking into what he understood to be a clandestine meeting of anti-establishment donors and political actors, only for it to be led by Matt Schlapp, best known for his role in organizing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). “A head-fake to convince donors who are unwilling to support the Swamp to give money to a Swamp organization disguised as an anti-Swamp organization” is how O’Neill characterized this meeting. He’s not wrong.

Anti-establishment sentiments can …