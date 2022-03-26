The State of the Arts and Humanities Endowments

What will new leaders mean for these federal agencies?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I haven’t written about the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) or the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in a year or so. Both have new leaders. Who are they?

Shelly Lowe is the new NEH chair, nominated by Biden in 2021 and confirmed and sworn into office in February this year. She’s a citizen of the Navajo Nation and grew up on a reservation in Arizona. I’m happy to see Native Americans get marquee jobs, but she’s got a skimpy CV so we have to hope for the best.

The NEH and NEA are the two primary federal grant-makers for, …