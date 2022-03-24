The ‘Sustainability’ Business: A Gathering of Rent-Seekers

Eyeing the Green.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Economist Group, publisher of the Economist, has been hosting its seventh annual “Sustainability Week,” with one day in London and three others on virtual platforms.

The event’s website offers a revealing glimpse into the ecosystem that “sustainability” has created — an ecosystem that contains true believers, to be sure, but is also one in which opportunists can take advantage of the pathway it offers to power, profit, and prestige — or at least a job.

The roster of speakers features an impressive sprinkling of the prominenti, from the secretary-general of the U.N. to the secretary-general of the OECD to the president …