The Ukraine Crisis Gives Hungary and Poland a Chance to Change the Conversation

Their populist ‘bad boy’ leaders appear to be gaining domestic support in the wake of Putin’s aggression.

Budapest, Hungary — As terrible as the conflict in Ukraine is, European politicians freely acknowledge it is going to have domestic political consequences.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron is likely to pad his lead in the first round of presidential elections on April 13, setting him up for a runoff victory in May.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has used his country’s strong support for Ukraine to blunt Western leaders’ criticism of his populist Law and Justice Party.

The European Union had slapped fines on Poland’s government over moves it viewed as limiting the media and courts. On the 2020 campaign trail, Joe Biden …