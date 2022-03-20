They Don’t Teach Like Paul Cantor Anymore

In loving memory of a polymathic UVA professor who cared deeply about culture and about his students.

t has been well-documented that good college professors are increasingly rare. As an undergraduate at the University of Virginia, I once called Paul Cantor, one such professor, at about 1 o'clock in the morning with a stylistic question about an essay I was writing for National Review Online. I emailed him beforehand to see if he was awake. He was, of course — watching a boxing bout from the Sixties. "I'll be up for another hour or so," he told me. "Boxers don't fight like this anymore."

Known to many as perhaps the greatest Shakespeare scholar of our time and a giant …