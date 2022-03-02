Time to Take the Brakes Off the U.S. Energy Industry

‘Energy independence’ is a pipe dream, even for as big a producer as the U.S. But we are needlessly hobbling our domestic energy sector for political reasons.

Canada has announced a ban (mostly symbolic) on Russian petroleum imports. The United States has not, because we have hamstrung ourselves. In spite of being the world's largest oil producer — by far — we continue to import enormous quantities of oil and other petroleum products. That isn't a bad thing in and of itself, but it does limit some of our options — and, in this case, it does so unnecessarily and, indeed, destructively.

There are four things to know here.

First:

The big immediate issue with U.S. petroleum production is not how much crude we produce but what kind of crude …