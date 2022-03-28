Top Ten Reasons Why Will Smith Should Not Have Slapped Chris Rock

One of the world’s biggest movie stars ought to know better.

Come on, Will Smith. You ought to know better. Slapping Chris Rock was a terrible idea because . . .

10. The Slap overshadowed everything else about the Oscars. Your fellow winners are going to be asked about the Slap. The first-ever deaf man to win an acting Oscar? Pushed to the sidelines. The first “openly queer woman of color” to win? Overshadowed. A lot of people worked really hard to get their moment of glory, but all anyone is talking about is you.

9. The Slap just redefined your entire career. You spent more than 30 years carefully building an image …