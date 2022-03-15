Trump Didn’t Cause the Ukraine War

Who stood by while Putin invaded Crimea and got away with it? Who oversaw America’s humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M ore than a year into the Biden presidency, Vladimir Putin has invaded a sovereign neighboring country and, of course, everyone knows who’s to blame — Biden’s predecessor.

In an instance of misdirection for the ages, a spate of commentary has pointed the finger at Donald Trump for supposedly creating the predicate for Putin’s brutalizing of Ukraine.

There’s no doubt that Trump has long had an apparently uncontrollable reflex to say warm things about Vladimir Putin. He foolishly mused about pulling out of NATO. And his withholding of aid to Ukraine for a partisan political purpose — to pressure the Ukrainian government to …