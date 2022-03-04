Trump’s National-Security Adviser Explains How Biden Botched U.S. Deterrence with Putin

‘Instead of giving them that risk to calculate, we took it off the table,’ Robert O’Brien said.

Robert O'Brien, Donald Trump's national-security adviser, this week sought to rally the largest group of conservative lawmakers in the House behind a hawkish approach to countering Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

“We need to make it very clear to everybody when you’re out talking to your constituents and talking to the media: As weak as the Biden administration has been on this issue, and deterrence has clearly failed, this is Vladimir Putin’s fault,” O’Brien said Wednesday, speaking at the Republican Study Committee’s weekly lunch meeting. “Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, and this is not a good man. This is a terrible guy.”

The …