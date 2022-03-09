U.S. and Japan Likely to Defend Taiwan in Event of Chinese Attack: Trump Adviser

‘If Japan gets in, we’ll be involved as well,’ Robert O’Brien said.

Former national-security adviser Robert O'Brien predicted that Japan would come to Taiwan's defense in the event of an attempted Chinese invasion of the country — and that Japan's involvement would draw the U.S. into that conflict.

The Trump-administration official was addressing a closed-door meeting of the Republican Study Committee last week, where the discussion focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But his comments, during the House conservative group’s weekly lunch meeting that National Review exclusively sat in on, also addressed what the U.S. and its allies must do to defend Taiwan.

“Japanese former prime minister Abe understands the danger to Japan from …