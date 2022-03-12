Ukraine Trolls Russian Troops with Road-Sign Taunts

Pranksters in Odessa have altered street signs to confuse Russian forces and direct them ‘straight to hell.’

Our much-missed P. J. O'Rourke taught us that even in war, one can find humor. I am of the opinion that Vladimir Putin waited until he had died to invade Ukraine, because what he fears most is not bombs or sanctions, but satire. The Russian autocrat can't stand being laughed at. And the Ukrainians, who possess a keen sense of humor, are specialists in doing precisely that.

To help carry on their heroic struggle against Putin’s forces, the Ukrainians are finding a way to get laughs in at their enemies’ expense — notably, by putting up special signs for Russian soldiers …