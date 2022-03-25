Ukrainians Frustrated by U.S. Reluctance to Transfer Anti-Ship Missiles, Other Weapons

A source told NR that the weapons will eventually be delivered — ‘it’ll just be when a lot of people are dead.’

One month after the start of the Russian invasion, Kyiv's calls to the U.S. and European NATO countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine have grown softer. Ukrainian officials are now laser-focused on a new, more attainable ask: more weapons from the U.S. and other Western allies with which to launch attacks on Russian positions.

Washington’s slow effort to provide these weapons to the Ukrainians has frustrated leaders in Kyiv, notwithstanding U.S. claims that the administration is moving swiftly and effectively to shore up Ukraine’s position.

During a virtual appearance at an Atlantic Council webinar today, Andriy Yermak, the head of …