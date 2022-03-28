University of Virginia Students Abandon Jefferson’s Legacy

A ridiculous statement against letting former vice president Mike Pence onto grounds is just the latest example of UVA rejecting its heritage.

Earlier this month, the Cavalier Daily, the University of Virginia's student newspaper, published a statement by its editorial board urging the university to bar former vice president Mike Pence from speaking at an upcoming Young Americans for Freedom event. While they claim to express the university's values, their call for censorship betrays its founding ideals.

As I was deciding which college to attend, one thing that drew me to the University of Virginia was its preservation of many of its most distinctive features from its founding. Whether it was the peculiar lingo (“first year,” instead of “freshman; “grounds,” instead of “campus”), …