USPS Reform in Name Only

The House recently passed the Postal Service Reform Act with bipartisan support. The Senate is expected to take up the bill in March. The bill bails out the U.S. Postal Service's retirement health plan and entrenches six-day delivery. That is not "reform," as it does not fix any core problems of the troubled government corporation.

The main problem facing the USPS is that first-class mail volume has fallen 49 percent since 2001 because of the rise of email, online bill-paying, and other electronic services. The USPS has a monopoly over first-class mail, so the decline has contributed to more than a …