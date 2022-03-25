Utah Legislature Overrides Governor’s Veto on Women’s-Sports Bill

Republicans tossed out the governor’s veto in less than 30 minutes, signaling overwhelming support for the bill in both chambers.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Utah legislature quickly overrode Governor Spencer Cox’s veto of a ban on biological males in women’s sports on Friday afternoon, mustering the necessary two-thirds majority in both chambers.

The law, HB 11, prohibits “a student of the male sex from competing against another school on a team designated for female students,” and defines “sex” as “the biological, physical condition of being male or female, determined by an individual’s genetics and anatomy at birth.” Following the legislature’s override, which was backed by a margin of 56 to 18 in the house and 21 to eight in the senate, it is scheduled to …