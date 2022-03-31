Utter Nonsense from Biden on Gas Prices

A White House fact sheet on reducing gas prices demonstrates the Democrats’ incoherent energy policy.

President Biden today announced a plan to reduce gas prices. It's a perfect reflection of his party's completely incoherent energy policy.

The White House fact sheet describing the plan says it is in response to “Putin’s Price Hike,” which has apparently assumed proper-noun status. (Unorthodox capitalization must be contagious among presidents.) As I’ve noted before, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine did cause a spike in oil prices, which sent gas prices up as well, but U.S. gasoline prices were rising for more than a year before Putin sent in his troops.

The first part of the plan is “immediately increasing supply.” The fact …